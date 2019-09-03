In The Style to launch BBC documentary

Manchester-based fast fashion etailer In The Style is to be the subject of a BBC documentary.

The six-part behind-the-scenes series will air on BBC One and BBC Three this September and will show the day-to-day workings of In The Style, from new launches to events, including founder Adam Frisby’s panel talk at Drapers Digital Festival earlier this year.

Frisby said: ”I agreed to do the show after months of back and forth debating whether it was the best thing to do for the business. I’m looking forward to the public seeing behind the scenes of our HQ alongside the hard work and effort myself, my team and the influencers/celebs put into everything.

“I also hope that my story of how I started the business and make my decisions is something that will encourage people out there to follow their dreams, and give what they’re passionate about a go.”

Frisby launched the business in 2013 from his bedroom with just £1,000 in savings. The brand secured investment from private equity firm Livingbridge in May 2017 and now operates from a 30,000 sq ft office in Salford.

Read more: In The Style: the £30m brand born in a bedroom

In The Style’s business model has harnessed the power of celebrity, with collections from Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby and Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead, as well as with Billie Faiers, a TOWIE regular.

Most recently the etailer launched one of its fastest-selling collections, with influencer Lorna Luxe. The summer range sold more than 5,000 units in the first hour, and more than 120,000 shoppers visited the site for the launch