Independents hit by tough first quarter

Members of the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), saw an average decline of 2.9% in sales for the months of April, May and June.

Scotland experienced the worst decline, while East Anglia was the only region to report a marginal increase in sales of 1.3%.

Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of Bira, said: ”These results reflect the testing times independent retail is facing. However, independent business owners are nothing if not resilient, and they will continue to fight and develop to save themselves. One of the greatest things about being independent is that they can be nimble and change quickly to adapt to changing trends, unlike the bigger retailers. This gives independent retailers an edge and we are seeing lots of our members diversifying to allow them to offer products and services that shoppers need to come to the high street for and can’t just buy online.”