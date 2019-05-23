Inditex COO proposed for chief executive role

Inditex executive chairman Pablo Isla has proposed the appointment of the group’s chief operating officer, Carlos Crespo, as chief executive.

The appointment is reliant on approval by the board at the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) in July.

Crespo joined Inditex in 2001 as head of accounting policies. He was appointed to his current role in 2018. As chief executive, Crespo would be responsible for technology, IT security, logistics and transportation, construction and works, legal, procurement and sustainability.

The company shareholders will also be asked to re-elect Isla as executive chairman at the AGM.

Last year Isla announced that all Inditex stores would be fully digitally integrated with the online platform and sustainable by 2020. The group has been executing a store streamlining plan since 2012 – around 90% of the store network has now had a technological upgrade. It has opened 3,364 stores and undertaken 3,383 refurbishments in the last six years.