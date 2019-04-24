Spanish retail group Inditex has signed leases for four of its brands at Edinburgh’s new retail development Edinburgh St James.

Zara will take a three-floor, 37,000 sq ft store in the Scottish capital’s new 1.7 million sq ft development.

Bershka, Stradivarius and Pull & Bear will take considerably smaller stores of 9,300 sq ft, 6,000 sq ft and 8,000 sq ft respectively. These will be located within the main centre.

Although still in development, Edinburgh St James is set to open its retail element in 2020. It will comprise 850,000 sq ft of retail space across five floors. Other new fashion retailers include Next. John Lewis, which has remained open during the redevelopment, will undergo a store refit before to 2020.

The development will also include 30 new restaurants, cafes and bars, two hotels and residential apartments.

Director of development at Edinburgh St James Martin Perry said: ”The signing of four Inditex brands to take prime locations within Edinburgh St James reinforces the development’s significance and highlights its appeal to leading international brands. Our vision is to deliver a destination that builds on Edinburgh’s famous calendar of events with our nine events spaces, and delivering a collection of hand-picked brand partners in order to curate a world-class offering.”