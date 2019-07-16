Inditex to eliminate single-use plastics

The resolution was revealed as part of Inditex’s “sustainability transformation”, at the group’s annual general meeting held this morning at its headquarters in Arteixo, Spain.

Inditex has already eliminated the use of plastic bags at four of its eight brands: Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti and Uterqüe. It has now pledged that the same will be achieved at Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho by 2020.

By 2025, 100% of all cotton, linen and polyester across the group will be organic, sustainable or recycled and the number of garments in the Join Life environmental label is set to double in 2019. Join Life is the label used by all of the group’s brands to highlight the use of more sustainable raw materials and the prioritisation of more water and energy-friendly processes.

The number of Join Life garments increased by 85% to 136 million in 2018. By 2020 Join Life will account for more than 25% of all garments.

Isla said: “Sustainability is a never-ending task in which everyone here at Inditex is involved and in which we are successfully engaging all of our suppliers; we aspire to playing a transformational role in the industry.”

As part of this, 80% of the energy used across stores, logistic centres and offices will be renewable by 2025 with the initial milestone of 2019 set; when all of the group’s platforms and head offices will meet the highest green building certificates.

Inditex has set an ambitious target for all stores to be eco-efficient by 2020. However, Zara is a year ahead with 100% of stores set to reach the target by the end of this year.

Next year, the group’s stores will be fitted with containers for used clothing which will be recycled or sent to reuse charities.

At the AGM, Isla also announced the group’s plans for its online platforms - most notably that all of Inditex’s fashion propositions will be available to purchase globally by 2020.

In it’s most recent results, net profit was up 10% year on year to €734m (£654m) for the first quarter of the 2019/20 financial year. EBITDA rose 49% to €3.53bn (£3.14bn) for the period from 1 February to 30 April.