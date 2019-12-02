Industry-backed sustainable retailer opens its doors

New sustainable retail concept All Good Things offers a new lease of life for brands’ dead stock. Launching with two stores, the retailer sells end of the line product from its premium brand partners including Joseph, Jigsaw and The Kooples, and is backed by a range of retail veterans.

The new multi-brand off-price retailer sells excess stock at discount prices from its current roster of 35 premium and designer wholesale partners. This is complemented by sustainable niche names such as accessories label Elvis & Kresse and womenswear brand Ivy & Oak. It also offers rental services through a partnership with The Endless Wardrobe.

All Good Things’ founding management team comprises former Jigsaw retail director Karen Fuller in the same role, entrepreneur David Zeeman as CEO, former Brand Alley senior buyer Sonia Chopra as head of buying and Keith Bristow, formerly head of global media networks at BT, as chief operating officer.

It is chaired by Ben Barnett, CEO of TFG London, and backed by retail veterans including ex-Jigsaw CEO Charlie Atterton, Hobbs MD Justin Hampshire and former Karen Millen CEO Beth Butterwick.

It currently has two stores, one in Intu’s Merry Hill shopping centre and one at The Mall, Cribbs Causeway. However, CEO Zeeman told Drapers four further openings are expected by March, and the retailer has a longer-term goal of 50 stores in the next three to five years.