Industry signs Fashion Pact to tackle sustainability

Inditex has joined 32 retailers and suppliers in signing the Fashion Pact, an initiative to champion environmental sustainability in the fashion industry that will be unveiled today at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the president of France.

Signatories have committed to setting quantitative targets for tackling sustainability challenges. Inditex executive chairman, Pablo Isla, will join French president Emmaneual Macron and French ministers of economy and environmental transition in today’s first working session.

The other founding members of the initiative comprise: Adidas, Bestseller, Burberry, Capri Holdings Limited, Carrefour, Chanel, Everybody & Everyone, Fashion3, Ferragamo, Fung Group, Galeries Lafayette, Gap, Giorgio Armani, H&M, Hermes, Karl Lagerfeld, Kering, La Redoute, Matchesfashion, Moncler, Nike, Nordstrom, Prada Group, Puma, PVH, Ralph Lauren, Ruyi, Selfridges Group, Stella McCartney, Tapestry and Zegna.

Under the framework of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) the pact will focus on three areas: halting climate change, restoring biodiversity and protecting the oceans.

The proposed measures to achieve this include:

Achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through sustainable raw material extraction and the use of renewable sources of energy in all productive processes

Elimination of single-use plastics by 2030

Research in the area of microplastics

Elimination of raw materials sourced from high-impact intensive consumptions

Zara owner Inditex announced last month that it would eliminate all single-use plastics from customer sales by 2023. The resolution was part of the group’s “sustainability transformation”.

The retail giant’s other resolutions include the use of 100% organic cotton, linen and polyester across the group by 2025 and for 80% of the energy used across stores, logistic centres and offices to be renewable by 2025.