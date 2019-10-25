Internal hire for new Topshop operations director

Arcadia has appointed the managing director of its Outfit chain as the new retail operations director for Topshop Topman.

James Graham joined Topshop Topman this week, after just over three years in the top role at Outfit. He joined Outfit in August 2017 from Mothercare, where he was director of retail operations for two and a half years.

He previously held the same role at Specsavers, after 12 years at UK supermarket Tesco.

The news follows the appointment of former Marks & Spencer buying director Gillian Ridley Whittle as Topshop’s new fashion director this week. The hires come after a flurry of departures following the retail group’s successful CVAs in June this year.

Arcadia COO, David Shepherd retired in September, shortly followed by interim chairman Jamie Drummond-Smith.