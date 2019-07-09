International Woolmark Prize judges revealed

The Woolmark Company has revealed the advisory council responsible for deciding this year’s 10 International Woolmark Prize finalists.

Together they will whittle down the 300-plus applications, which come from more than 50 countries worldwide including the UK, US, Ecuador and Italy. The 10 designers through to the 2019/20 final will be revealed in October.

This year’s advisory council includes: designer Manish Arora; Christiane Arp, editor in chief of Vogue Germany; Tim Blanks, Business of Fashion editor-at-large; Christine Centenera, Vogue Australia fashion director; Floriane de Saint Pierre et Associés founder Floriane de Saint Pierre; Livia Firth, co-founder of Eco-Age; Fantastic Man co-founder Gert Jonkers; fashion commentator Colin McDowell; director and photographer Fabien Montique; Vogue.com chief critic Sarah Mower; Nelson Mui, merchandising director at Lane Crawford; Chizuru Muko, WWD Japan editor in chief; Sara Sozzani Maino, deputy editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia; Alison Veness, Vogue Australia creative director-at-large; Lu Yan, Comme Moi founder; and stylist Kate Young.

Now in its eighth year, the International Woolmark Prize recognises designers who showcase “the beauty and versatility” of merino wool, and the winner receives more than AU$370,000 (£206,000).

All 10 finalists will be given AU$70,000 (£39,000) towards their business and top two applicants will receive a further AU$200,000 (£112,000) as well as mentoring.

The winner will be given an additional AU$100,000 (£55,800) and the chance to have their wool capsule collection distributed through The Woolmark Company’s international retail partner network.

The Woolmark Company is part of not-for-profit enterprise the Australian Wool Innovation.