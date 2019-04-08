Introducing Made x Rains: a waterproof lifestyle collection

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Made x Rains: a waterproof lifestyle collection

8 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenMade x Rains

Homeware retailer Made has partnered with Rains to launch a nine-piece collection of waterproof bags and outerwear.

Available now via Made’s website, the debut collection is inspired by the Northern Lights and includes the colours “dusty mint” and “Pacific blue”.

Hoping to meet a “variety of commuting and travelling needs,” pieces range from backpacks, duffel and tote bags to Rains’ signature coat, the Rains Jacket.

Retail prices range from £39 for a tote bag to £99 for the tote backpack. The Rains jacket costs £75 and is available in two colours – green and dusty mint.

 

