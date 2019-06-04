Intu appoints new CFO

Shopping centre owner Intu has appointed Robert Allen as its chief financial officer with effect from 10 June.

Barbara Gibbes, who has been acting as interim CFO, will resume her duties as director of finance on the same date.

Allen served as group chief financial officer of housing firm Crest Nicholson for two years until 2018, and is a qualified chartered accountant.

Matthew Roberts, chief executive of Intu, said: “I am delighted that Robert is joining us. He will bring to Intu his extensive and highly relevant experience of refinancings, M&A, treasury, IT and investor relations, helping drive our strategy of delivering strong underlying centre performance, adapting to the fast-changing retail environment and making smart use of capital.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Barbara Gibbes for undertaking this role on an interim basis.”