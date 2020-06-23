Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Intu braced for administration

23 June 2020By

Shopping centre owner Intu has appointed KPMG as a “contingency plan” for administration. 

Intu, which owns centres including Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Lakeside in Essex, has a deadline of 26 June to raise funds.

It is negotiating deals with lenders ahead of this Friday’s deadline.

If not, Intu has warned that there is a risk of some of its shopping centres closing for a period of time.

 

Readers' comments (1)

  23 June 2020 11:58 am

    Intu is one of many modern businesses who run far beyond their means on a dated business model. Management will no doubt be rewarded for their failure.

