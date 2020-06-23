Intu braced for administration

Shopping centre owner Intu has appointed KPMG as a “contingency plan” for administration.
Intu, which owns centres including Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Lakeside in Essex, has a deadline of 26 June to raise funds.
It is negotiating deals with lenders ahead of this Friday’s deadline.
If not, Intu has warned that there is a risk of some of its shopping centres closing for a period of time.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous23 June 2020 11:58 am
Intu is one of many modern businesses who run far beyond their means on a dated business model. Management will no doubt be rewarded for their failure.
