Intu launches UK's first online-brand store

Landlord Intu is to launch what it calls the UK’s first-ever store dedicated to online retailers, at its Lakeside shopping centre in June.

The 8,500 sq ft “Fashion House” store will house nine online brands including British fashion labels Whyte Studio, Alice’s Lips and Gina Bacconi.

The concept will operate on a new flexible lease structure. Intu will manage and operate the store including staffing, store fit-out and experiential elements.

These elements include a catwalk, new retail technology such as a selfie mirror to encourage social media interaction, a DJ booth and VIP personal styling service.

Rebecca Ryman, customer performance director at Intu, said: “This is a great and unique way for disruptive fashion brands to expand into bricks-and-mortar at minimal risk while also delivering key elements of our strategy to sharpen our focus on our customers and transform our centres.

“We will help these brands to curate their trading areas, while also creating an amazing experience for visitors.”

Intu Lakeside currently has more than 250 stores and an annual footfall of around 20 million.