Intu Properties’ incumbent chief financial officer Matthew Roberts has been “shortlisted” for the role of chief executive, Drapers can reveal.

Drapers understands that Roberts, who was appointed to the board in June 2010, is in the running to succeed incumbent chief executive David Fischel.

Intu Properties has shortlisted several “strong” internal and external candidates for the role.

Tony Buffin, the former chief operating officer of builders’ merchant Travis Perkins, is also in the running to succeed Fischel.

Roberts qualified as a chartered accountant in 1989, and was finance director of Debenhams between 1996 and 2003.

He was then chief financial officer of betting firm Gala Coral Group from 2004 to 2008.

Roberts was part of the team that acquired the Trafford Centre, Manchester, in the UK’s largest-ever single property transaction.

Meanwhile, Fischel has been at the helm of Intu since 2001, and with the company in various roles since 1985.

In July 2018, he announced his intention to leave, but said he would remain in the post and on the board until a successor was found.

Intu Properties owns shopping centres across the UK, including Manchester’s Intu Trafford Centre, Intu Lakeside in Essex and Intu Potteries in Stoke-on-Trent.

Intu Properties has declined to comment.