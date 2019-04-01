Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Intu Properties CFO shortlisted for CEO role

1 April 2019By

Full screenbarton square courtyard view

Intu Properties’ incumbent chief financial officer Matthew Roberts has been “shortlisted” for the role of chief executive, Drapers can reveal. 

Drapers understands that Roberts, who was appointed to the board in June 2010, is in the running to succeed incumbent chief executive David Fischel. 

Intu Properties has shortlisted several “strong” internal and external candidates for the role. 

Tony Buffin, the former chief operating officer of builders’ merchant Travis Perkins, is also in the running to succeed Fischel

Roberts qualified as a chartered accountant in 1989, and was finance director of Debenhams between 1996 and 2003.

He was then chief financial officer of betting firm Gala Coral Group from 2004 to 2008.  

Roberts was part of the team that acquired the Trafford Centre, Manchester, in the UK’s largest-ever single property transaction. 

Meanwhile, Fischel has been at the helm of Intu since 2001, and with the company in various roles since 1985.

In July 2018, he announced his intention to leave, but said he would remain in the post and on the board until a successor was found.

Intu Properties owns shopping centres across the UK, including Manchester’s Intu Trafford Centre, Intu Lakeside in Essex and Intu Potteries in Stoke-on-Trent.

Intu Properties has declined to comment. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.