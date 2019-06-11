Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Intu to vote against Arcadia CVA

11 June 2019By ,

Full screenTopman feb 2018

Landlord Intu Properties has said it will oppose Arcadia Group’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) at the postponed creditors’ meeting tomorrow.

The retailer delayed its CVA vote until 12 June to give it time to “conduct further dialogue with a few landlords”, with a view to securing a final decision in favour of its proposals.

Since then, it has revised the rent reductions set out in its CVA proposals, in a bid to win landlord support.

However Intu, which owns around 35 Arcadia retail units across its portfolio of UK shopping centres, said this had not persuaded it to vote for the CVA.

A source close to Intu told Drapers that accepting substantially reduced rents on Arcadia’s stores would be “unfair” to its other retail tenants.

Arcadia needs to secure 75% of creditors’ support to get the CVA through. Intu is thought to account for an average of about 15% of the vote across at least six of the seven separate CVA proposals. 

Drapers understands that the meeting will go ahead tomorrow, and Arcadia is still in dialogue with its landlords. 

Arcadia declined to comment. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • County hall shutterstock 573791767

    Inside Arcadia's 'farcical' CVA meeting

    6 June 2019Tim Clark

    Arcadia Group’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) has been branded a “farce” by landlords after the process was suspended at yesterday’s creditors’ meeting, Drapers has learned.

  • dorothy perkins

    Arcadia suppliers fear big losses

    7 June 2019

    Arcadia Group suppliers fear they will not be paid the millions of pounds owed to them if the retailer’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals are not voted through next week, Drapers has learned.

  • topshop trafford center

    Landlord pushback delays Arcadia CVA vote

    5 June 2019

    Arcadia Group has adjourned today’s creditors’ meeting until next week in order to “conduct further dialogue with a few landlords” with a view to securing a final decision in favour of its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals. 

  • Arcadia concessions in Tesco

    Sir Philip Green could offer landlords shares in Arcadia

    1 April 2019

    Sir Philip Green’s advisers are reportedly considering offering landlords Arcadia Group shares of up to 20%, to win over their support for a restructuring of his struggling empire.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.