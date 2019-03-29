Investors back Dunkerton's Superdry comeback

Two Superdry shareholders have backed Julian Dunkerton in his fight to be reappointed director of the British brand he co-founded, ahead of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to decide the issue next Tuesday.

Asset management companies Schroders and Investec Asset Management will support Dunkerton at the shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Sky News has reported.

Together, the two investors hold just over 10% of Superdry’s shares.

Schroders would not confirm its voting intentions when contacted by Drapers.

Its head of corporate governance analysts, Daniel Veazey, said: ”We continue to engage with both sides. The meeting is not until Tuesday and our voting instruction will be in the best interests of our clients and the company going forward.”

Drapers has contacted Investec Asset Management for comment.

Peter Williams, chairman of online retailer Boohoo Group, is also seeking to be elected to the board as an independent non-executive director.

The Superdry board has unanimously recommended that shareholders vote against the appointments.

It is understood that the Superdry board would resign if the founder is successful in his attempt.