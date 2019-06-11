Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Italian brand Parosh to open first UK store

11 June 2019By

Full screenP.a.r.o.s.h image

Italian premium womenswear brand Parosh – the designer behind Meghan Markle’s engagement dress – will open its first UK store on Fulham Road in London this autumn.

Parosh has signed a 10-year lease on the 1,310 sq ft unit, near Carolina Herrera and Stella McCartney.

It will be the company’s seventh store and first in the UK. It has shops in Milan, Rome and La Spezia in Italy, and in Paris, Madrid and Ibiza.

Property agent Savills said the store will open this September.

