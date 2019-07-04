James Lakeland opens first Midlands store

James Lakeland has opened a 1,020 sq ft store in Birmingham’s Mailbox shopping centre, marking its first venture into the Midlands.

James Lakeland was founded in Britain in 1992 and is now sold across the UK, Europe, Dubai and Hong Kong. It has around 26 stores in the UK, including London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

A James Lakeland spokesman said: “Our new store in the Mailbox will allow us to offer our collection of luxury womenswear including Italian made tailored coats, feminine dresses and occasion wear made with bespoke fabrics and stand-out prints. This new venture marks our first standalone store in the Midlands.

“Quality, elegance and luxury is at the forefront of our designs, making the Mailbox the ideal place for our first store in the city. We’re looking forward to styling the fashion-forward shoppers of Birmingham for their special events this summer.