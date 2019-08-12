Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

JD opens Essex superstore

12 August 2019By

Full screenJd eastgate2

Retailer JD Sports has opened a new store in Essex-based shopping centre Eastgate.

Split over two floors, the shop occupies 7,929 sq ft and has been created from what was previously four individual units.

It offers a selection of JD’s men’s, women’s and childrenswear, as well as footwear and accessories.

JD Sports has signed a 10-year lease on the property.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.