Exclusive: JD Sports acquires designer indie Giulio

25 July 2019 By

JD Sports Fashion has acquired Cambridge-based designer independent Giulio for an undisclosed amount. 

Founded in 1982 by eponymous owner Giulio Cinque, Giulio is based on King Street in the heart of Cambridge. It sells designer men’s and women’s brands including Stone Island, Emporio Armani, Gucci and Moncler. 

Drapers understands that the business continues to be family run.

Giulio won Drapers Designer Store of the Year in 2002

Giulio and JD sports declined to comment. 

