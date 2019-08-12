JD Sports opens Essex superstore

Retailer JD Sports has opened a new store in Essex-based shopping centre Eastgate.
Split over two floors, the shop occupies 7,929 sq ft and has been created from what was previously four individual units.
It offers a selection of JD’s men’s, women’s and childrenswear, as well as footwear and accessories.
JD Sports has signed a 10-year lease on the property.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.