JD Sports opens first store in Austria

JD Sports has opened its first store in Austria, on Vienna’s Mariahilfer Strasse, as it continues to expand its global portfolio.

Between 2 February and 29 June, there was a net increase of 29 new stores (109,000 sq ft) across the global JD Sports store estate.

Peter Cowgill, the executive chairman of JD Sports Fashion, said the retailer’s emphasis has been on international development. It opened a net 18 new stores to date this year across Europe, including the conversion of six former Chausport stores in France, and a net five new stores in the Asia-Pacific region, with additional stores in both Malaysia and Australia.

It has also opened its sixth JD Sports store in the US after the conversion of the former Finish Line store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The JD fascia currently has more than 720 stores worldwide.

JD Sports Fashion will announce its interim results for the period to 3 August 2019 on 10 September.