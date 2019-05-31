Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Jigsaw buying and merchandising director departs

31 May 2019By

Full screenJigsaw lookbook womens 19

Jigsaw’s global buying and merchandising director, Shailina Parti, has left the business today, Drapers can reveal. 

Parti joined the womenswear retailer in May 2014.

She started her career at Jaeger in 1988 and worked her way up to the position of buying director.

She left in February 2010 to join Monsoon Accessorize in the same role. Parti then rejoined Jaeger in 2012 as brand director of design, buying, merchandising and marketing. 

Parti has no immediate new role at this time, Drapers understands. 

The news comes after Jigsaw’s group HR director Toby Foreman took over as chief executive in January, following Peter Ruis’ departure early last year. Foreman replaced interim chief executive Chris Stephenson, who remains at the retailer in a non-executive role. 

Jigsaw’s UK like-for-like sales for the 10 weeks to 22 December increased 6.3%, compared with the same period last year.

Chairman, Charles Atterton, retired in January after more than 20 years at Jigsaw. 

