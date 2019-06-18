Jigsaw has appointed Joanna Sykes as its new creative director, Drapers understands.

Sykes began her career as a womenswear designer for Italian fashion label Alberta Ferretti in 2002. Since then she has held a range of design roles including creative director positions at Aquascutum and Nicole Farhi.

She founded her own brand and design consultancy Sykes in 2014.

The appointment is part of a board shake-up at Jigsaw, following a a £20m rescue deal last year. Despina Don-Wauchope, a former head of finance at property group Land Securities, has been appointed as finance director.

Other newcomers to the board include former TalkTalk executive Richard Walker, and Glasses Direct entrepreneur Jamie Murray Wells, who both joined as directors this month.

Jigsaw human resources director Toby Foreman is currently acting chief executive, following the departure of Chris Stephenson in January.

Jigsaw has been contacted for comment.