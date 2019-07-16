Kate Holt, Jigsaw’s omnichannel director, is leaving the business in September after nine years, Drapers can reveal.

Holt joined Jigsaw in November 2010 as group director of ecommerce, before becoming omnichannel director in March 2017.

She was previously an ecommerce consultant for womenswear retailer Artigiano between April and November 2010, and ecommerce manager at Austin Reed Group from 2007 to 2010.

Toby Foreman, CEO of Jigsaw, said: “After [nine] successful years at Jigsaw, Kate Holt, our omni-channel director, has decided to leave the business to work on some other exciting projects that have come her way. Kate has left both our retail and ecommerce channels in great shape and we wish her well for the future.”

Several board members have left Jigsaw in the past year. Chairman Charles Atterton, who is still a non-executive director, retired in January after more than 20 years at the company and CEO Chris Stephenson left in the same month.

Claire Wain, chief finance officer, exited for Jack Wills in March and global buying and merchandising director, Shailina Parti, departed in May after five years at the business.

Earlier this year, Jigsaw appointed Despina Don-Wauchope, a former head of finance at property group Land Securities, as its finance director. Under its board shake-up, other newcomers include former TalkTalk executive Richard Walker, and Glasses Direct entrepreneur Jamie Murray Wells. The board has also appointed brand consultants Isabel Spearman and Silvana Rossi.

Drapers understands that Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross and Joanna Robinson, former Sports England regional director, are currently advising the company.

Jigsaw human resources director Toby Foreman is acting chief executive, while Joanna Sykes was appointed as creative director last month.