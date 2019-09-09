John Lewis appoints first independent directors

The John Lewis Partnership has appointed its first independent directors to sit alongside its three non-executive directors on the partnership board.

Dame Clare Tickell will join the partnership on 14 October, and Michael Herlihy will take up his new role on 3 February 2020.

Tickell is currently a non-executive director at the National Audit Office, chair of the board at young person’s charity the Early Intervention Foundation, and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA).

Herlihy has been partnership secretary and a member of the John Lewis Partnership’s executive team since April 2018. He joined from engineering company Smiths Group, where he was general counsel for almost 10 years.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “The Independent Directors are new roles formed as part of our review of the Partnership’s governance structure. They are designed to provide a source of insight and challenge on the extent to which they are upholding the Principles of the Constitution. Free from operational responsibilities, the Independent Directors work on behalf of the Chairman and Trustees of the Constitution, and will play a critical role in ensuring the integrity of the Partnership.”

The John Lewis Partnership is expected to unveil a loss this week, as it reports its results for the first half-year of 2019.