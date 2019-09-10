John Lewis fashion sales fall ahead of half-year results

John Lewis blamed a 4.9% dip in fashion sales for the week to 7 September on the annivesary of the launch of John Lewis & Partners womenswear collection, which resulted in a spike in sales last year.

Total sales at the department store were down 5.5% on the same week last year.

This week John Lewis launched its new 280-piece in-house menswear brand. It follows the launch of six new menswear labels earlier this year. Maison Labiche, Les Basics, Wax London, SKU, Far Afield and Tretorn have been available online and in 10 of its branches since February.

John Lewis and Partners will announce its half-year results this Thursday, and is expected to reveal a loss.

Profits almost halved at the group in its most recent annual results to 26 January. Profits before bonuses, tax and exceptional items fell 45.4% to £160m.

The group’s partners received just a 3% annual bonus, the lowest since 1953.