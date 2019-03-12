John Lewis fashion sales fall

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners fell 10.1% for the week ending 9 March, despite a rise in menswear and warm weather clothing sales.

After the launch of six new independent menswear brands last month, menswear continues to perform well - with sales up 3.3% this week compared to the same week last year.

Warm weather clothing sales were up 9%.

Total sales at the department store were down 8.8% on the same week last year, impacted by the later dates of Mother’s Day and Easter this year.

Total sales for John Lewis Partnership, including Waitrose & Partners, fell by 8.9% to £208.4m.

Last week the partnership announced a 45.4% slip in profits before bonuses, tax and exceptional items to £160m for the year to 26 January.

The fall was a result of significant operating profit decline at John Lewis & Partners – down 55.5% to £114.7.

However, despite announcing the lowest partner bonus since 1953, chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield remained positive about the partnership’s outlook, citing to its long-term strategy and investment.