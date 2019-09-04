John Lewis looks for water source

John Lewis & Partners is attempting to become the first UK retailer to supply its own water, it has been reported.

The retailer has applied to regulator Ofwat to become its own supplier at some of its Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis & Partners stores.

If successful, it will make John Lewis the first retailer to avoid the margin charged by water suppliers and pay direct wholesale prices.

The retailer plans to work with sustainable water specialist Waterscan to organise the project, which could reduce John Lewis’ overall water use and help to meet its sustainability goals.

A John Lewis Partnership spokeswoman said: “The John Lewis Partnership submitted a licence application in July to self-supply water to our John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners shops, head offices and distribution centres in England. If approved by the regulator, this will give the Partnership an opportunity to take more control over our water usage and data, deal directly with wholesalers and improve our water strategy.”