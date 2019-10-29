John Lewis pilots in-store sustainability scheme

John Lewis & Partners is trialling eight new sustainability practices in its Oxford store to inspire a “reduce, re-use and return” mentality among customers.

They are

1. Removal of 5p plastic carrier bags

2. Re-usable click-and-collect packaging

3. Removal and recycling of click-and-collect packaging

4. Replacing bubble wrap with new, recyclable packaging for china and glass purchases

5. “Eco” home deliveries

6. Recycling unwanted hangers from any brand or retailer

7. Fashion “Buy Back” – customers can exchange up to three items of pre-owne clothing from any brand stocked at John Lewis for £3 per item

8. “Beauty cycle” – customers can recycle used beauty product packaging in exchange for £5 off their next beauty purchase

The retailer said it hopes the new pilot will save “thousands of tonnes of plastic and packaging from going to landfill”, and that removing 5p plastic bags from the shop could save five tonnes of plastic in one year.

Head of sustainability Stephen Cawley said: “Our customers told us that they want us to help them reduce their impact on the planet, and that reducing and recycling packaging is key for them.

“Our message that we want customers to take away just the product, and to reduce and re-use the packaging that they don’t, will be clearly communicated throughout the shop.”

He added that John Lewis will listen to customer feedback before deciding what to introduce in other shops.