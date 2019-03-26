John Lewis profit drop knocks best retailer rating

John Lewis & Partners has slipped in the rankings for Britain’s best retail workplace from first to eighth place.

John Lewis topped the list last year but has fallen to eighth place out of 15 UK retail employers, in a list compiled by global job website Indeed, based on millions of employee reviews posted.

The drop follows a difficult spell for the company, which saw annual profits decrease by 45.5% to £160m in 2018. It prompted the department store to slash staff bonuses to just 3%, the lowest level since no bonuses were paid in 1953.

Wren Kitchens was rated the best retailer to work for, followed by Lush Cosmetics in second place and mattress retailer Dreams, in third.

Shoe chain Clarks came in fourth place, followed by high street giant Marks & Spencer and luxury department store Harrods.

Adidas fell in seventh place, while Shop Direct ranked thirteenth, Superdry fourteenth and Schuh fifteenth.

Bill Richards, UK managing director at global job site Indeed, said: “These are testing times for Britain’s high street retailers. Not only are they having to compete with their online rivals for customers, the tight labour market means they’re having to fight hard to find and retain good people.

“The brands in our ranking have successfully created a positive and desirable work environment, earning plaudits from their staff and providing an example we can all learn from.”