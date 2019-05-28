John Lewis reveals £21m investment plans

John Lewis & Partners has revealed details of a £21m investment and refurbishment of its 93,000 sq ft store in Queensgate shopping centre, Peterborough, which will be completed by January 2020.

The refurbishment includes an overhaul and reconfiguration of the entire shop, and improvements to individual departments.

The upper ground floor will be home to an Experience Desk, where specially trained employees will provide a concierge-style service. The trained staff members will help customers to book various services that will be on offer in the shop, from personal styling and home design to its nursery advice service.

In the new womenswear department on the upper ground floor, the retailer will introduce a Style Studio that customers can visit for a one-on-one personal styling appointment or a group style consultation. Customers will be able to choose their personal stylist and select from one of five appointments, which include a holiday wardrobe refresh and help finding the perfect pair of jeans.

The beauty hall is also being renovated in time for December, when new brands and a new beauty concierge-style service will be introduced. Customers will be able to seek advice across the full range of brands and products, as well as being able to book in for a variety of services and consultation appointments.

Meanwhile, its food hall The Place to Eat will open with new decor and a new menu on the first floor in autumn this year.

The refurbishment forms part of the 77,000 sq ft extension of Queensgate, set to be completed by autumn 2021.

Tim Harrison, partner and director of store design and development at John Lewis & Partners said: “Our shops play a critical role in our relationship with our customers and we are investing in creating destination shops that inspire our customers and deliver an outstanding shopping experience.

“With concepts such as Experience Desks and Style Studios proving a hit with customers, we are continuing with our plans to role these services out to more shops. This investment and the improvements we are making will bring the very best of John Lewis & Partners to Peterborough and we are looking forward to welcoming our customers to their new-look shop.”