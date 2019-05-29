John Lewis sales take a hit

Fashion sales were down 4.3% year on year at high street chain John Lewis last week.
The retailer also reported a decline in sales across homeware, and electricals and home technology – down 7.1% and 5.1% respectively.
Total sales fell by 5.6% compared to the same period last year.
Director of merchandising operations at John Lewis & Partners, Jon Williams, blamed the cooler weather for negatively affecting sales of warm-weather and outdoor living items.
