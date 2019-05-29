Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

John Lewis sales take a hit

29 May 2019By

Full screenjohnlewisoxfordstreet8

Fashion sales were down 4.3% year on year at high street chain John Lewis last week.

The retailer also reported a decline in sales across homeware, and electricals and home technology – down 7.1% and 5.1% respectively.

Total sales fell by 5.6% compared to the same period last year.

Director of merchandising operations at John Lewis & Partners, Jon Williams, blamed the cooler weather for negatively affecting sales of warm-weather and outdoor living items.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.