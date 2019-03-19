John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop

John Lewis & Partners fashion sales fell 0.5% year on year for the week to 16 March.

Despite this overall decline, menswear sales grew by 9.3% and womenswear sales were up 5.1% compared to the same week last year.

Simon Coble, partner and trading director John Lewis & Partners, said: ”The mixed weather drove sales of both knitwear and swimwear as customers began to think about their summer holidays.”

Total sales dropped 2.4% for the week, as the retailer price matched a competitor’s event that was smaller than the previous year.