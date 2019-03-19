Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop

19 March 2019By

Full screenJohn Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners fashion sales fell 0.5% year on year for the week to 16 March. 

Despite this overall decline, menswear sales grew by 9.3% and womenswear sales were up 5.1% compared to the same week last year.

Simon Coble, partner and trading director John Lewis & Partners, said: ”The mixed weather drove sales of both knitwear and swimwear as customers began to think about their summer holidays.”

Total sales dropped 2.4% for the week, as the retailer price matched a competitor’s event that was smaller than the previous year.

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.