John Lewis weekly fashion sales slump

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners fell 1.3% year on year for the week to 23 March, as a result of the Easter holidays starting later this year.

However, sales of own-brand swimwear were up 19% compared with last year, following the launch of John Lewis & Partners’ new swimwear collection.

Total sales for the week were down 8.9%, as the retailer annualised a week of promotions in the run-up to Easter last year.

Home sales were down 11.3%, but the warmer weather led sales of outdoor living products to grow by 8% on the same week last year.

John Lewis & Partners has slipped in the rankings for Britain’s best retail workplace from first to eighth place out of 15 UK retail employers, in a list compiled by global job website Indeed, based on millions of employee reviews posted.

The drop follows a difficult spell for the company, in which annual profits decrease by 45.5% to £160m in 2018. It prompted the partnership to slash staff bonuses to just 3%, the lowest level since no bonuses were paid in 1953.