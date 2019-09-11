Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Johnson bypasses UK's worst-performing high streets

11 September 2019By

Full screenEB10

The Future High Streets Fund has sidestepped the UK’s high streets in most need of investment, in favour of those in more marginal parliamentary constituencies. 

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced an additional 50 towns to benefit from the Future High Streets Fund last month, raising the financial aid from £675m to £1bn. 

However, of the ten English local authorities with town centres in the most need of investment, only Rotherham was included in the second phase. This is based on research from retail property consultancy Harper Dennis Hobbs (HDH). 

Of the bottom ten excluding Rotherham, six sit in relatively safe Labour seats that have majorities of more than 10,000. The list of least “healthy” retail centres in HDH’s Vitality Index comprises Walsall, Doncaster, West Lancashire, Rochford, Blaenau Gwent, Inverclyde, Salford, Gedling, Eden and Knowsley.

HDH Vitality Ranking Bottom10 - excluding Rotherham
AreaSeatMajority
Knowsley Lab 42214
Eden Con (Penrith and the Border) 15910
Gedling Lab 4694
Salford Lab 19132
Invercylde SNP 384
Blaenau Gwent Lab 11907
Rhondda Cyon Taf Lab 13746
Rochford Con (Rochford and Southend East) 5548
West Lancashire Lab 11689
Doncaster Lab 10132

Comparatively, 43% of the 50 high streets added to the High Streets Fund shortlist last month are in constituencies with a Conservative majority of less than 5,000. A further 12% had majorities of less than 1,000. 

Despite being ranked as the 82nd-best high street in the UK, Leamington Town Centre was included in phase two of the Future High Streets Fund. Located within the constituency of Warwick and Leamington, Labour currently holds this seat with a majority of just 1,206.

”With an electon looking likely, it is little surprise that the Prime Minister has signposted investment towards marginal seats, largely in Brexit-supporting regions,” said Jonathan De Mello, head of retail consultancy at Harper Dennis Hobbs. “These marginal seats will shape the make-up of the next parliament, and government investment in their high streets will arm the Conservatives with powerful local campaign messaging.” 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • News analysis 23 august

    Retail rents: the race to the bottom

    20 August 2019Tim Clark

    Retailers are demanding rent cuts in the wake of an avalanche of company voluntary arrangements. But the long-term effect may be to undermine investment in retail property.

  • High street web shutterstock 378799936

    Future High Streets Fund shortlist revealed

    9 July 2019

    More than fifty towns and cities across the UK have been shortlisted for the second phase of the £675m government fund designed to transform and future-proof the high street. 

  • River island

    Retailers demand rent cuts on 500 stores

    14 August 2019

    High street retailers River Island, Jack Wills and Schuh are pushing landlords to cut their store rents as tough trading and competitor company voluntary arrangements pile on the pressure.

  • Analysis

    Johnson or Hunt? The fashion industry's verdict

    2 July 2019Angela Rumsey

    Conservative Party members will be choosing the next prime minister in the next three weeks. Drapers finds out whether Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson will be better for the fashion industry.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.