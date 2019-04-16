Karen Millen lands at Gatwick airport

It is the womenswear brand’s first retail space in a travel location.

The new store offers clothing, footwear and accessories. It will also stock “holiday clothes” all year round, including a selection of swim and resortwear from the brand’s new licensing partnership with Heidi Klein.

Customers will be able to shop both in store and online tax-free by using a new in-store system that will allow customers to make tax-free purchases and collect them from the terminal at a later date.

Beth Butterwick, CEO of Karen Millen, said: “Our customers are often international in their work and lifestyle, so this is a fantastic opportunity for them to shop our much-loved quality brand from an airport leisure space. Whether their needs are swimwear during the winter, a last-minute business outfit in the height of summer or a gift, our offer will cater for their needs. Opening in Gatwick, which is a key travel destination, is another important step for Karen Millen as a global lifestyle brand.”