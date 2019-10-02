Kering appoints diversity chief

Luxury fashion group Kering has appointed Kalpana Bagamane Denzel as its new chief diversity, inclusion and talent officer.

The US native will be based at Kering’s Paris headquarters, and will be responsible for “accelerating [the group’s] policy for diversity”.

Denzel’s LinkedIn profile shows she was previously managing director of management consultancy Russell Reynolds Associates in Singapore for nine years.

She will work across all Kering-owned houses, including Gucci and Alexander McQueen, and group functions, to “align and execute” its global diversity and inclusion strategy.

She will also develop its HR strategy to ensure diversity and inclusion are “at the core of attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining talent” within the group.

Chief people officer Béatrice Lazat, to whom Denzel will report, said: “It is our commitment to take practical action to offer all our employees a working environment that is inclusive, open and stimulating.

Kalpana’s “expertise and experience will enable [Kering] to extend and accelerate the group’s actions, both internally and externally, to support diversity and inclusion.”