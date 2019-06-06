Kering puts sustainability in the spotlight

Luxury fashion group Kering, which owns brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, has publicised its environmental report to help promote sustainability in fashion.

It launched on an open digital platform and allows users to view the group’s environmental profit and loss (EP&L) account, which covers all Kering brands and their supply chains.

Information is available on specific materials’ processing activities and sourcing locations, greenhouse gas emissions, water use, water and air pollution, waste production and land use change.

Luxury Italian house Gucci has launched its own custom version of the digital EP&L, which provides insight into its social and environmental strategy.

The group is also holding a “hackathon” competition in Paris this October, inviting developers to “build on the EP&L to create new apps and digital solutions that provide transparency on fashion’s environmental footprint”.

The winner will receive €18,000 (£15,900) and have their idea financed and developed by Kering, which could adopt it group-wide.

Kering chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs, Marie-Claire Daveu, said: “Our hackathon will leverage the EP&L data to innovate new tech solutions, which will support us in achieving our 40% EP&L reduction target.

“I hope it will also encourage a broader adoption of the resulting tools, to facilitate the reduction of luxury and fashion’s impact on the environment and biodiversity.”