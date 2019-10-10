Khaadi closes stores in pre-pack

Pakistani womenswear brand Khaadi has sold four of its total 10 UK stores, after entering a pre-pack administration.

Advised by a legal team from Weightmans, the retailer closed four “underperforming” stores and made “some” redundancies. The company’s management team remains.

The retailer launched in 2013. It had 10 stores and “just under” 100 staff when it entered the pre-pack.