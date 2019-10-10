Khaadi closes stores in pre-pack

Pakistani womenswear brand Khaadi has sold four of its total 10 UK stores, after entering a pre-pack administration.
Advised by a legal team from Weightmans, the retailer closed four “underperforming” stores and made “some” redundancies. The company’s management team remains.
The retailer launched in 2013. It had 10 stores and “just under” 100 staff when it entered the pre-pack.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.