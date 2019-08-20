Kids Cavern to open third store

Independent designer kidswear retailer Kids Cavern is opening a new store at Intu Trafford Centre on Friday.

The 5,500 sq ft store is Kids Cavern’s third bricks-and-mortar store. It will stock more than 120 designer brands including Fendi, Givenchy, Lanvin and Hugo Boss.

Last year the retailer relocated its Liverpool flagship store from its 4,000 sq ft Cavern Walks location to a 15,000 sq ft store in the city’s Metquarter shopping centre. The retailer’s third store is located in Kirkby.

Kids Cavern was founded in 1989 by husband-and-wife duo Danny and Tracey Shelvey.

Tracey said: “The new premises will allow us to offer even better service to our loyal customers in the Greater Manchester area, who have always supported us.”