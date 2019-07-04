Kim Kardashian West wins Missguided lawsuit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has been awarded $2.7m (£2.1m) in her lawsuit against Missguided USA.

The star has won the lawsuit, filed in California, which claimed Missguided has copied her designer outfits.

A spokesman for Missguided said: ”We note the view of the California Court. The legal process has not yet reached a conclusion.”

A source close to the situation said: ”[The case hasn’t ended] When it does - and that could be in a court on this side of the Atlantic - they believe the outcome is likely to be very different.”

At the time of filing the lawsuit, Kardashian West tweeted: “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.

“It’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works – I can no longer sit silent.

“Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it’s not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet.”