Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Koovs breaks negative sales spell amid investment troubles

29 October 2019By

Full screen3082561 koovs

Indian etailer Koovs has reported a 100% year-on-year increase in gross order value to £5m in the second quarter of its 2019/20 financial year.

This is up from £2.5m in the three months to 30 September 2018.

It also improved its trading margin by 5 percentage points to 12%, from 7% in the second quarter of 2018/19.

Website traffic rose by 69% during the period, to 27.3m visits.

Koovs announced last week that its investor Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (FLFL) is required to reapply for approval prior to completing its outstanding £6.5m investment.

In an updated, it said: “[Koovs] is working with FLFL to secure the committed investment, alongside considering other fundraising options available to the company, in the event the Reserve Bank of India approval process is not completed within the coming week.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.