Koovs launches new menswear brand

Indian etailer Koovs is set to launch a new menswear brand called Chelsea King, in an agreement with its investor, Indian retail group Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (FLFL).

Koovs will develop the exclusive range of menswear clothing for discount store chain Brand Factory. Brand Factory is owned by FLFL, which is the fashion arm of Indian retail group The Future Group.

The collection will initially be sold in 25 Brand Factory stores.

Earlier this year FLFL invested around £10.5m into Koovs in exchange for a 25.8% share in the group.

Koovs’ will also increase the distribution of its own private-label flagship brand. The brand is set to be rolled out across five additional Central Stores, a Future Group-owned retail chain, bringing the total to eight stores.

Koovs’ existing private label menswear brand will also be piloted in three Brand Factory stores in Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi.

The Indian retailer reported a 13.5% drop in sales for the 12 months to 31 March.

Gross order value (GOV) decreased to £12.8m from £14.8m the previous year. However, GOV for the second half of 2018/19 increased to £8m, compared with £6.9m in the same period the year before.