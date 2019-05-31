Kurt Geiger hires new head of menswear

Kurt Geiger has appointed former Debenhams and Lloyd Shoe buyer Adam Schneider as its new own-label head of menswear.

Before joining Kurt Geiger, Schneider worked at footwear wholesaler LLoyd Shoe for 11 years, most recently as men’s head of buying.

During his time at the company he was responsible for Topman own-label buying for the UK, international and wholesale channels and overseeing design processes.

He also helped manage footwear brand House of Hounds, overseeing design, product selection, manufacturing and wholesale.

Before this, he was assistant and junior buyer at Debenhams between 2004 and 2007 and assistant store manager at footwear retailer Office from 1999 to 2004.