Kurt Geiger sales up 50% on first day of reopening

Kurt Geiger opened 24 out of its 57 stores yesterday, with its Westfield Shepherd’s Bush and Covent Garden branches making over 50% more sales.

It is donating all store profits in the first month of reopening to NHS Together Charities and aims to donate £1m by Christmas.

CEO Neil Clifford said: “Seeing customers back in stores today has been encouraging. Obviously today was always going to be different to a normal trading day, but to see strong trading, particularly in Covent Garden and Westfield, is promising. Our campaign to raise £1m for the NHS is the focus in all our stores with our ’We Are One’ tote bags, masks and t-shirts (with 100% of profits to the NHS) in all our window displays. We have also donated £500k worth of product in recent months to NHS and frontline workers through a 50% discount card. Consumers are now shopping with a “conscience” and we all need to be more aware of making a positive impact in all we do. Likewise, fashion needs to be more sustainable and less changeable which will result in fewer but more enduring collections.”