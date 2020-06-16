Kurt Geiger sales up 50% on first day of reopening

Footwear retailer Kurt Geiger reported a 50% increase in sales in stores opened on 15 June, compared to the same day last year.
Kurt Geiger opened 24 out of its 57 stores yesterday, with its Westfield Shepherd’s Bush and Covent Garden branches making over 50% more sales.
It is donating all store profits in the first month of reopening to NHS Together Charities and aims to donate £1m by Christmas.
CEO Neil Clifford said: “Seeing customers back in stores today has been encouraging. Obviously today was always going to be different to a normal trading day, but to see strong trading, particularly in Covent Garden and Westfield, is promising. Our campaign to raise £1m for the NHS is the focus in all our stores with our ’We Are One’ tote bags, masks and t-shirts (with 100% of profits to the NHS) in all our window displays. We have also donated £500k worth of product in recent months to NHS and frontline workers through a 50% discount card. Consumers are now shopping with a “conscience” and we all need to be more aware of making a positive impact in all we do. Likewise, fashion needs to be more sustainable and less changeable which will result in fewer but more enduring collections.”
