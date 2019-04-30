Kurt Geiger to open first store in India

Kurt Geiger is opening its first shop in India this autumn, following a new partnership with Reliance Brands-owned distributor Genesis Luxury.

The store will open in Delhi this autumn, followed by another in Mumbai, and further expansion is planned across other channels in the next five years.

Kurt Geiger international director Steven Sousa said: “We look forward to seeing how our new customers in India will interpret our designs through their own unique style.”

It follows yesterday’s news that Kurt Geiger’s owners are reportedly considering selling the group and have held talks with Steve Madden, Michael Kors and Coach.