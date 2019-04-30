Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Kurt Geiger to open first store in India

30 April 2019By Katie Imms

Kurt Geiger is opening its first shop in India this autumn, following a new partnership with Reliance Brands-owned distributor Genesis Luxury.

The store will open in Delhi this autumn, followed by another in Mumbai, and further expansion is planned across other channels in the next five years.

Kurt Geiger international director Steven Sousa said: “We look forward to seeing how our new customers in India will interpret our designs through their own unique style.”

It follows yesterday’s news that Kurt Geiger’s owners are reportedly considering selling the group and have held talks with Steve Madden, Michael Kors and Coach.

