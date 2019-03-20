Lacoste-owner to buy The Kooples

Swiss group Maus Frères, which owns Lacoste, Gant and Aigle, has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy French fashion brand The Kooples.

Maus Frères plans to add the men’s and women’s wear label to its international brands division. The deal could be finalised by the end of the first half of 2019.

Chief executive of Maus Frères International Thierry Guibert said: “The Kooples enjoys a strong reputation and a high-quality distribution network. We have great ambition for the brand, and we want to help it continue to develop internationally, while remaining faithful to its roots and identity.”

Maus Frères chairman Didier Maus added: “Over the past few years, we have focused on strengthening and significantly expanding our existing brands. We are attracted by [The Kooples’] positioning, which has enabled the brand to develop equally strong offers for women and men, and therefore represents a unique potential. This acquisition would strengthen Maus Frères’ position as a major player in the premium brand market.”

The Kooples was founded in 2008 by brothers Alexandre, Laurent and Raphaël Elicha. It reported a turnover of €227m (£195m) in 2018 and is sold in in 32 countries worldwide, primarily in Europe and the US.