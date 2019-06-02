Landlords' move to seek equity in CVA deals 'worrying'

The demand by a group of Monsoon Accessorize landlords for an equity stake in the business in return for supporting its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) underlines the sorry state of the retail property industry, experts have told Drapers.

British Land, Hammerson, M&G Investments and Roubaix Group have asked for an equity stake in Monsoon in return for supporting its imminent CVA. It is understood that, collectively, the landlords control 10% of the retailer’s 268 properties.

The four companies, represented by independent advisory firm PJT Partners, have written a letter to Monsoon owner Peter Simon requesting a shareholding in the business if they agree to rent cuts.

The request, similar to that proposed by landlords as part of Arcadia’s CVA negotiations, is a worrying sign of the state of the retail property industry, sources told Drapers.

”It’s symptomatic of landlords trying to get something out of an otherwise pretty grim deal,” said one property advisor. “They don’t have a heap of choice but they want to see some kind of upside.

“The ideal scenario would be that on the other side of the CVA, rents return to their original value, but retailers are never going to commit to that, so landlords are attempting to secure some kind of payback.”

Equity requests could become the norm in CVA negotiations, said another property source.

“Tenants are asking landlords to take a view on their business and to help, but it’s all one-way traffic. The only help they’re giving is cutting rents. It’s affecting landlords whose business model is to get as much rent as possible,” he said.

”The only way that dynamic is going to change is the kind of partnership where you both take a risk and both see an upside. The landlord owning some part of the business does help, because if the business does well so do they.”

Another agreed: ”I think they’re having to consider these deals otherwise landlords will say, ’no more, we’re not going to vote for this’. The only way we’re going to get CVAs through now is on that basis. [Landlords are] fed up with the whole scenario.”

But another source doubted that this would become common practice: ”Landlords are not in the business in investing in retailers and if they wanted to, they would want to pick the retailers that are, perhaps, a better bet.”

Sources close to the situation told Drapers Monsoon is likely to refuse the equity request. Instead, Simon has reportedly offered to inject £34m into the struggling business if landlords agree to the rent cuts.

Monsoon declined to comment on the CVA negotiations.