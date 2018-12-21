Last-minute festive boost to fashion sales

Like-for-like sales of fashion were up 3% year on year for the week to 16 December, boosting hopes of a successful Christmas on the high street.
In stores, like-for-like sales of fashion were flat at 0.1% from a poor base of -5.3% in the same week last year, according to the latest BDO high street sales tracker, which monitors 80 mid-tier UK fashion, lifestyle and homeware retailers.
Across all retail categories, like-for-like sales in stores declined 1.4% against a low base of -4.78% due to snowy conditions in the same week last year.
However, non-store like-for-likes, which include mail order and online, experienced a healthy growth of 5.8% compared with the same period last year.
BDO did not provide figures for non-store sales of fashion, but said this category had a “strong week”.
Overall footfall was down 2.2% during the period, with the greatest decline recorded in shopping centres – down 3.9%.
